Sports fraternity boycotts Russia after Ukraine invasion
While sanctions are being issued around the world against Russia for invading Ukraine, sports is piling pressure by boycotting events and tournaments in the country.
The International Olympic Committee urged sports bodies to cancel or move all events they plan to hold in Russia and Belarus, and stop using the countries’ flags and national anthems.
UEFA moved the Champions League final from St. Petersburg to suburban Paris
Governing body of skiing and Formula One also pulled upcoming races from Russia
Vladimir Putin temporarily lost his most senior official position in world sports. He is a keen judoka and attended the sport at the 2012 London Olympics.
Poland, Czech Republic& Sweden refuse to play World Cup qualifiers or any form of match against Russia
No BWF tournaments will be allocated to Russia or Belarus until further notice. International chess body FIDE has banned Russia and Belarus from holding world chess events.