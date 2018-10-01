Sport stars greet nation on Independence Day

75 glorious years. Proud to be an Indian. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind

Virat Kohli

Dhanya Asmi Bharatven I am blessed to be a Bharatiya.

MS Dhoni

Wishing each one of you a Happy Independence Day!

Sachin Tendulkar

75 years of independence. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

Rohit Sharma

May your spirits rise with the flag today! Happy Independence Day!

Sakshi Malik

It's an honor to represent my motherland. Couldn't have asked for anything other than being born in this amazing country. India, you make me what I am. Wishing everyone a very happy independence day.

Lakshya Sen