Sport stars greet nation on Independence Day
75 glorious years. Proud to be an Indian. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind
Virat Kohli
“
Dhanya Asmi Bharatven
I am blessed to be a Bharatiya.
MS Dhoni
“
Wishing each one of you a Happy Independence Day!
Sachin Tendulkar
“
75 years of independence. स्वतंत्रता दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं
Rohit Sharma
“
May your spirits rise with the flag today! Happy Independence Day!
Sakshi Malik
“
It's an honor to represent my motherland. Couldn't have asked for anything other than being born in this amazing country. India, you make me what I am. Wishing everyone a very happy independence day.
Lakshya Sen
“