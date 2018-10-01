Spitting in the direction of a hassling fan, calling a line judge ‘snitch’, Nick Kyrgios raises the temperature at Wimbledon
After beating Britain’s Paul Jubb 3-6, 6-1, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 7-5 in the first round of the Wimbledon, Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios spat in the direction of a spectator he said was hassling him.
Later, he defended his latest antic, one among the many that has his reputation burnished as Enfant Terrible of contemporary tennis.
That was not the only time he lost his cool during the game. The Aussie called one line judge a “snitch”, repeatedly told another to get off court when she made a mistake, and yelped at two line judges when they made rogue calls.
When asked about these incidents in the press conference, he replied:“If I lose a tennis match and it comes down to a call, they’re not getting abused on social media like I have to deal with. My girlfriend deals with hate messages, my family deals with hate messages, I deal with hate messages.
“I still deal with that but they’re just out there like nothing happened. They’re back out there refereeing, umpiring, but for me, the hate messages, they carry way more weight than just that. That’s what people don’t understand. It’s not just, ‘He made a bad call’ and I’m just abusing the umpire", he said.
I’m frustrated. It’s like, if I lose this match, you have no idea how much abuse I have to go through where the umpires don’t have to go through anything. What do they go through?” he fumed.