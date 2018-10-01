South Africa pull off a heist at the Kotla in the first T20 versus India

This is what confidence does to a player. Only about a few months ago, David Miller was in danger of losing his ‘killer’ moniker. Then, this year’s IPL arrived and a total of 16 games and 481 runs later, the batsman was reborn – someone who sends shivers down the spines of the opposition bowlers.
Rishabh Pant’s India felt the full force of it at Feroz Shah Kotla on Thursday. The pitch eventually played out to be a typical ‘Kotla special’, where the hosts had posted 212/3 batting first. South Africa were playing against scoreboard pressure and they were a batsman light.
At 81/3 on the heels of a few tight overs, India probably needed just one more wicket to seal the deal. They ran into Miller and Rassie van der Dussen, who shared an unbroken 131-run fourth wicket stand and pulled off their country’s highest successful chase in T20I cricket. Miller was imperious for his 31-ball 64 not out.
Three sixes and two fours against the left-arm spinner gave India’s run-rate a serious uplift. Kishan’s third T20I fifty was timely, after a forgettable IPL with Mumbai Indians.
India got to 150 in 15 overs, giving themselves a nice platform to go gung-ho at the death. Pant and Hardik Pandya, the stand-in captain and the newly designated finisher, ensured an electric finish, taking the total past 200. The duo added 46 runs off just 18 deliveries.