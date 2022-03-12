Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur star in India’s 155-run win over West Indies
An aggressive start from Yastika Bhatia and centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur helped India to put on 317 for 8 in 50 overs.
India defeated West Indies by 155 runs to register their second win in ICC Women’s ODI World Cup in Hamilton. Chasing the target of 318 West Indies was bundled out for 162 runs.
Sneh Rana (3/22) and Meghna Singh (2/27) shared five wickets between them for India, while other three bowlers, including veteran Jhulan Goswami (1/43) also chipped in with a wicket each.
Deandra Dottin (62) top-scored for West Indies, while her opening partner Hayley Matthews made a quick 43 as the duo shared a century stand for the opening wicket.
Mandhana smashed her fifth ODI hundred, which was studded with 13 fours and two sixes, while Kaur had 10 hits to the fence and two maximums in her fourth ton and the first since hitting 171 not out against Australia in the 2017 World Cup.
The duo took India across the 200-mark after skipper Mithali Raj won the toss and elected to bat. This was also India's highest partnership for any wicket at the Women's World Cup