Slow, edgy Prannoy outclassed by China’s Zhao in Indonesia Open semis

HS Prannoy was off the pace and caught out on the corner defense, going down in the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 against Chinese Zhao Jun Peng at the Istora in Jakarta.
It was a tame 21-16, 21-15 submission against a much faster and sharper opponent, whose own compact defense magnified the Indian’s sluggishness and neutralised flashes of his attack.
Just the once at 6-4 in the second did Prannoy lead against the 26-year-old southpaw, who revelled in sending down steep, incisive, and very powerful smashes.
Prannoy’s movement in chasing down the bird appeared severely constricted, and though he had the right attacking plans and some assertive winners, the bedrock of staying in the rally – keeping the shuttle in play – was entirely missing, as the Chinese peppered the lines against the leg-locked 29-year-old.
The left-handed Zhao can be ambushed as Lakshya Sen did at the World Championships quarters – specifically in the last three points, surprising him with a change of gears and a net attack that blinded the Chinese.
But those rallies had involved defending as if his life depended on it, and then pouncing on the finishing nerves.