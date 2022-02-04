Skier Arif Khan, India’s only athlete at Beijing Games
Arif might’ve secured a belated qualification for the Olympics in Alpine skiing slalom and giant slalom at age 31, but the J&K skier was always primed for the big league, travelling extensively to pursue his competitive passion.
Funded by his father who ran a ski equipment rental shop, and self-taught since age 5 travelling to Gulmarg, Arif nailed his qualifying spot at Dubai last year.
The skier had followed in the ridge-marks of 80s zigzaggers Shabbir Wani and Gul Mustafa.
When his Class 12 exams clashed with a meet in Iran, Arif’s father permitted him to drop school, and choose sport.
Arif had missed the Pyeongchang Games after falling short of one race in Europe four years ago.
Arif started travelling alone post sub-juniors to cut down costs, lugging his 22kg equipment.
Scheduled to marry the daughter of their next-door neighbours last December in an arranged match, Arif postponed wedding plans when the Beijing qualification happened.