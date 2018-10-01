‘Sindhu can play upto 40 years even – if she wants’

What’s happiness got to do with it? It was the question PV Sindhu and her strength and conditioning trainer Srikanth Verma pondered when they committed to turning the badminton star into a performance juggernaut.

“I never enjoy anything in life. I don’t think I will till France Olympics,” Verma says stoically, explaining how even his dreams revolve around how to keep the 27-year-old fit and fighting till Paris, her third Games.

“Sometimes after she wins a title, I tell her ‘Enjoy for 2-3 days’,” he says, because happiness is on every life doctor’s prescription for success. “She’ll say, ‘No, it’s ok. I’m happy only.’ And next day, turn up for training,” he explains of someone he calls a god-gifted athlete, who still puts in an insane work rate to respect that genetic advantage.

The duo is working towards a particularly stacked month, having to peak three times – winning the Singapore Open, the Commonwealth Games next two weeks and then a short turnaround to the World Championships.

Sindhu’s results have been up and down since winning the 2019 World title, and the Olympic bronze, a disappointment for the world-class athlete, has clearly triggered an appetite for the Paris gold. “Age (27) is just a number. The way Sindhu is, she can play up to 40 even – if she wants.”

Verma’s job – his obsession, a research project even – has been to ensure mortal matters like injury do not interfere with Sindhu’s pursuit of greatness. All her peers – Carolina Marin, Nozomi Okuhara, Akane Yamaguchi and Chen Yufei – have spent extended periods out due to injury, but the Indian remains a persistent contender.