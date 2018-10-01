Simona Halep serves recall notice at Wimbledon

Hidden indiscriminately among its myriad of traditions, a harmless quirk has the defending champions opening play on Centre Court at Wimbledon. It’s an acknowledgement of past prowess by the world’s biggest tournament.
For Simona Halep, however, the chance had passed. The 2019 champion was not able to defend her title in 2020 after the tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19, and she did not play in 2021 due to a calf injury.
This year, with defending champion Ash Barty having announced her retirement in March, she was snubbed by the All England Club in favour of World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.
The thinking behind the decision was, reportedly, related to Halep’s neck injury that she suffered at the tune up event at Bad Homburg last month.
After a few years of uncertainty and buildup marred by physical issues, it was presumed that the Romanian will not be up to the task at SW19 this year.
So, her hotly anticipated first-round encounter against Karolina Muchova was relegated to the No. 1 Court, where she won with a statement-making score line of 6-3, 6-2. She then navigated her next two assignments – against Belgium’s Karen Flipkens and Poland’s Magdalena Frech – in straight sets before she was able to walk out on tennis’ most famous court again, taking on fourth seed Paula Badosa in the fourth round.