Shreyas Iyer starred for India on DAY 1
Shreyas Iyer 's 92 off 98 deliveries helped India put 252 runs on the board.
Angelo Mathews top-scored for Sri Lanka with a 85-ball 43 while all other visiting batters struggled to get going.
Sri Lanka were 86 for 6 in reply to India's first innings total of 252 at stumps on the opening day of the second Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday.
Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami took three and two wickets respectively while Axar Patel got one as Sri Lanka struggled throughout their first innings.
For Sri Lanka, Lasith Embuldeniya and Praveen Jayawickrama took three wickets apiece while Dhananjaya de Silva got two.
Sri Lanka trail by 166 runs.