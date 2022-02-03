Shortened Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Even a shortened Olympic torch relay had time for a stop at the Great Wall of China.
Even a shortened Olympic torch relay had time for a stop at the Great Wall of China.
Wu Jingyu, who won gold for China in taekwondo at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, carried the flame to the iconic landmark on the second day of its journey to the Beijing Games.
The relay was cut back to three days because of concerns about the coronavirus.
The IOC narrowly chose China's capital and its mostly bone-dry surrounding mountains over a bid from Kazakhstan.
"It really is a safe choice," IOC President Thomas Bach said after the balloting.
Starting with Friday's opening ceremony at the lattice-ribboned Bird's Nest Stadium, the spotlight will be trained on China, a country with human-rights record that troubles many, an authoritarian government and a "zero-tolerance" policy when it comes to COVID.
The Winter Olympics officially kick off on February 4th and will carry on till February 20th.