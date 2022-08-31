SKY IS the limit
Shastri called SKY's six off Sams as the shot of the match in 3rd T20I
SKY charged the Sams to hit an outrageous on-the-up six over long-off
Shastri compared SKY's shot Tendulkar rushing McGrath in Nairobi 2000
Surya has this skill to hold his shape even when he is charging down the track
Most of surya's shots come from the calculated ‘shape-holding’ T20 book of batting
Even Virat Kohli would say later that he was just awed by some of the shots from Surya
