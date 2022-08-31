SKY IS the limit

Shastri called SKY's six off Sams as the shot of the match in 3rd T20I

SKY charged the Sams to hit an outrageous on-the-up six over long-off

Shastri compared SKY's shot Tendulkar rushing McGrath in Nairobi 2000

Surya has this skill to hold his shape even when he is charging down the track

Most of surya's shots come from the calculated ‘shape-holding’ T20 book of batting

Even Virat Kohli would say later that he was just awed by some of the shots from Surya

