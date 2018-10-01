Shane Warne's funeral at the MCG

AROUND 7.30 PM India time on March 4, the world of cricket lost not just one of its greatest cricketers but also one its greatest characters. Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne was found dead in his hotel room at Koh Samui in Thailand of a suspected heart attack.

He was 52, long retired but active as a commentator, his insights on the game as rare and precious as his art.

A private funeral has already been held, attended by dozens of celebrities including ex-England captain Michael Vaughan.

A statue of Warne in a full delivery stride already stands outside the stadium and has become an unofficial place for people to reflect and lay tributes for the last three weeks.

Friends within the cricket fraternity and entertainers described him as loyal and always ready to help and would talk equally to people from all walks of life. He remained in cricket as a popular television pundit.

Former Australia fast bowler Merv Hughes was a close friend of Warne and also delivered a fitting tribute. Mark Taylor, Allan Border, Nasser Hussain and Brian Lara share their memories.

More than 50,000 people gathered for the memorial at the stadium where Warne produced some of his milestone moments — including taking his 700th wicket in test cricket in 2006, something he was the first to achieve. 