Shane Warne's funeral at the MCG

A statue of Warne in a full delivery stride already stands outside the stadium and has become an unofficial place for people to reflect and lay tributes for the last three weeks.
Friends within the cricket fraternity and entertainers described him as loyal and always ready to help and would talk equally to people from all walks of life. He remained in cricket as a popular television pundit.
Former Australia fast bowler Merv Hughes was a close friend of Warne and also delivered a fitting tribute. Mark Taylor, Allan Border, Nasser Hussain and Brian Lara share their memories.
More than 50,000 people gathered for the memorial at the stadium where Warne produced some of his milestone moments — including taking his 700th wicket in test cricket in 2006, something he was the first to achieve.