Shami the forgotten white-ball virtuoso returns to ODIs after a 591-day gap to become the fastest Indian to 150 wickets

There was an uncharacteristic restlessness about Mohammed Shami at the Oval on Tuesday. He fidgeted in the solitude of his long-leg outpost, tugging at his sleeves, fiddling with the cap and the shades, kicking his heels, and detachedly waving at the spectators screaming his name.
Almost as if the lonely outfield preserve suffocated him, as if he wanted to bowl non-stop, every ball of every over, without break or lapse, to compensate for the lost years and the unplayed games.
It was the restless excitement of someone who had not played an ODI in 591 days; of someone, for all his red-ball magnificence, is thrust to prove himself in the white-ball domain.
Shami was one of Gujarat Titan’s real title architects this year, his country’s best bowlers in the last two 50-over World Cups, yet his white ball prowess is brutally understated.
Gaps like 591 days—a combination of injuries, preservation and erratic form has contributed—could thrust him into the abyss of oblivion.