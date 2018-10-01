Shami the forgotten white-ball virtuoso returns to ODIs after a 591-day gap to become the fastest Indian to 150 wickets

“Who has the courage – which bowler or batsman has the himmat- to say that you want to sit out. No one wishes to sit out. Of course, there is something as a workload management. I would agree with it to an extent. But at times I think there are some minus points in it as well. Because I feel at times when I am in good form and in great rhythm, you shouldn’t stop playing,” Shami had told The Indian Express this February.