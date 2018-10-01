Serena’s ‘farewell’: Tennis star plans to retire soon, says will relish next few weeks
There comes a time in every athlete’s life when the wear and tear of playing in the top level catches up with them and Serena Williams is no different.
Williams all but announced that she will be retiring very soon but did not provide a specific date.
Shesaid she will “relish these next few weeks” before officially calling it a career in professional tennis.
She said, “Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair. But I’m turning 41 this month, and something’s got to give.”
“I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution."
“I’m not looking for some ceremonial, final on-court moment,” Williams also said. “I’m terrible at goodbyes, the world’s worst.”
In a storied career, she claimed seven Australian Open titles, three French Open titles and seven Wimbledon crowns.