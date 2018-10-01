Wimbledon 2022 draw: Serena Williams, Andy Murray among dark horses capable of early upsets
At Wimbledon, Williams will be playing her first competitive singles match exactly one year since an ankle injury led to her retirement from the first round at last year’s edition of the event.
The 40-year-old got some grass match-practice under her belt by playing doubles alongside Ons Jabeur at Eastbourne recently, but she comes into the tournament as a totally unknown entity.
But she has been handed the opportunity to ease into the draw with likely encounters against Harmony Tan and 32nd seed Sara Sorribes Tormo.
Sixth seed and last year’s finalist Karolina Pliskova, and 2022 French Open runner-up Coco Gauff are both scheduled to be in her way next, and if Williams finds early form, she could make them pay for any lapses.
Novak Djokovic will be kicking off his title defence against Soonwoo Kwon, and given the way his draw is expected to unfold, he will be optimistic about the prospect of becoming just the fourth man to win four consecutive titles at SW19.