Second New Zealand vs England Test

Images: AP

Henry Brook, Joe Root put England in charge in 2nd Test vs New Zealand

Harry Brook made 184 and Joe Root 101 in an unbroken fourth-wicket partnership of 294 which carried England to 315-3 at stumps

Brook’s score was his highest in tests, beating his 153 against Pakistan in December, and was his fourth century in his last five tests

He also has three half centuries and now has 807 runs from only nine test innings, more than any other player in the history of Test cricket at that point in their careers

England reinforced the superiority over New Zealand the visitors showed in the first test which they won by 267 runs

England now look likely to become the first team to beat New Zealand in a test series at home for six years

