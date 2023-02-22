Sania Mirza’s glorious career comes to an end...
Images: Twitter | FILE
Sania Mirza played the final match of her professional tennis career in Dubai on Tuesday
The Tennis star lost her first-round women’s doubles encounter, partnering with America’s Madison Keys, 4-6, 0-6 against Russian pair Veronika Kudermetova and Liudmila Samsonova
The 36-year-old’s retirement ends a landmark career, having single-handedly represented India at the elite level of the sport
Sania won six doubles Grand Slam titles, and spent 91 weeks as the doubles World No. 1
She became the first Indian woman to reach the second week of a singles Major, and reached a career-high ranking of World No. 27 on the singles tour
She won two of her three mixed doubles with compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi (2009 Australian Open and 2012 French Open). She won the US Open trophy with Bruno Soares
Add a colourful twist to your curd rice
These quick tips will help keep strawberry legs at bay
How does alcohol affect your health
When is Holi Festival in 2023?
ALSO CHECK OUT:
Click or Scan here to read the article
View More