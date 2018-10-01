Gritty India beat Afghanistan 2-1

The win helped India consolidate their position in the group

Chhetri put India ahead with a brilliant free-kick from just over 20 yards

It was the Indian superstar's 83rd goal in international football

Injury-time strike from Samad powered India to a 2-1 victory

India dominated the match for most parts and ended as the deserving winners

India will play their final game of the qualifiers against Hong Kong on June 14

India created quite a few opportunities and showed their intent from the word go