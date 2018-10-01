Gritty India beat Afghanistan 2-1
The win helped India consolidate their position in the group
Chhetri put India ahead with a brilliant free-kick from just over 20 yards
It was the Indian superstar's 83rd goal in international football
Injury-time strike from Samad powered India to a 2-1 victory
India dominated the match for most parts and ended as the deserving winners
India will play their final game of the qualifiers against Hong Kong on June 14
India created quite a few opportunities and showed their intent from the word go