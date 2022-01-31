Salah shines as Egypt advances to AFCON semis
Mohamed Salah scored the equalizer and created the winner to inspire Egypt’s comeback to beat Morocco 2-1 after extra time and reach the African Cup semifinals.
Egypt fell behind to an early penalty won by Achraf Hakimi and converted by Sofiane Boufal in the seventh minute.
Egypt captain Salah reacted quickly to knock in a rebound to make it 1-1 in the 53rd
He then sent in a perfect low cross for Trézéguet to tap in near the end of the first half of extra time.
Egypt hasn’t won the African Cup since its record-extending seventh title in 2010.
Salah made his debut for the national team the year after that triumph and is still searching for a first major title with his country.