Sahal Samad strike gives Kerala 1-0 win over Jamshedpur
A first-half goal by Sahal Abdul Samad was enough to help Kerala beat Jamshedpur.
The Tuskers defended stoically right from the start and played a tight defensive line with the 4-4-2 formation.
With this win, Kerala is a step close to the ISL 2022 final. This is the first time KBFC has beat JFC this season and it will be interseting to see whether Coyle’s side can make a comeback in the return leg.
Earlier, the contests between the two sides have been so evenly fought that six out of 10 matches have ended in draws.
Jamshedpur FC have recorded three wins while Kerala Blasters FC have managed one.
Last time when both these team met, JFC came on top by beating Kerala 3-0 in the league stage match.