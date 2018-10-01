Sachin Tendulkar turns 49

If there is one name that can get a stadium on its feet, that is Sachin Tendulkar. The Master Blaster turned 49 on Sunday.
The former Indian cricketer, who was born on April 24, 1973, made the cricket pitch all about himself throughout his career and even after that, his charisma hasn’t died down.
During his 24-year career, Tendulkar had accumulated 34357 runs in international cricket and that is more than any other batsmen in the world.
Apart from these, he was the first batsman to score a double hundred in one-day internationals. He achieved the feat against South Africa in 2010.
In ODIs, the Little Master has 49 hundreds while in Test cricket he has 51 hundreds which combine for a record 100 international centuries, a record that no one is even close to matching.