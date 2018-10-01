A disgruntled Ronaldo eats lunch alone at Man United canteen, reports claim
The report at The Athletic claims sources have told the portal that Ronaldo’s disenchantment with the club, which was thrashed 0-4 by Brentford, is constantly escalating.
The Times reported on Tuesday that ten Hag, who had reportedly resisted Ronaldo’s transfer requests, is now open to selling the legendary footballer in the transfer window.
It has been reported that the 37-year old wants to leave the club he rejoined last summer because he wants to play in the Champions League.
It has also been reported that Ronaldo is yet to attract a serious proposal from a Champions League-qualified club.
Ronaldo scored 24 all-competitions goals last season for United, 14 more than the next.
Post the shambolic loss to Brenford, the manager Ten Hag had cancelled the customary day off next day, and had the players train. Ronaldo was present and took part in the training.