Rodney Marsh, Australian cricket great, dies at age 74
Marsh played in the first one-day international on Jan. 5, 1971 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and retired from top-level cricket after his 92nd ODI, against the West Indies in February 1984.
The cricket great, who formed a prolonged and prolific wicket-taking partnership with Australian pace bowler Dennis Lillee, died in an Adelaide hospital on Friday just over a week after having a heart attack during a fundraising event in Queensland state. He was 74.
A stocky and stoic wicketkeeper-batter, Marsh was half of a catchphrase that was synonymous with the era of test cricket: caught Marsh, bowled Lillee. They combined a record 95 times to dismiss opposition batters in test cricket.
He was also involved in World Series Cricket, which polarized international cricket in the late 1970s before revolutionizing the sport for professional players and fans.
A left-handed batter, he was the first Australian wicketkeeper to score a century in test cricket against Pakistan at Adelaide in 1972 and finished his career with three.