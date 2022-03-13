Rishabh Pant surpasses Kapil Dev to score fastest 50 by an Indian in Test cricket
On Day 2 of the ongoing Pink-ball Test against Sri Lanka, Rishabh Pant enthralled the audience with his outstanding 50 in just 28 balls.
Doing so, Pant broke the 1982 record of Kapil Dev by becoming the fastest Indian to score a 50 in Test cricket.
Kapil Dev had smashed 50 runs in just 30 balls while playing against Pakistan in Karachi.
What makes Pant’s half-century even more special is the fact that he smashed 7 boundaries and 2 sixes at a point in the game when the Sri Lankan bowlers were dominating with the pink ball.
Pant also ranks third in the list of the fastest recorded 50 in India in Tests, trailing Shahid Afridi who scored a half ton in 26 balls vs India in Bengaluru in 2005 and Ian Botham’s 50 in 28 balls vs Ind in 1981.
Pant top-scored for India with a 31-ball 50 while captain Rohit Sharma contributed 46.