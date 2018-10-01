Real Madrid ends Betis’ perfect start with 2-1 win in Liga

Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo scored to help Real Madrid end Real Betis’ perfect start to the Spanish league in a 2-1 victory for the defending champions on Saturday.
The young Brazilian forwards were critical to Madrid winning its record-extending 14th European Cup last season, and again they proved the difference in a meeting of the top two Spanish teams through the first month of the new campaign.
Madrid increased its league lead after winning all four of its games. Betis, which had been perfect in its first three matches, was left three points behind in second place. Barcelona was five points behind in third place before it visited Sevilla later.
Before kickoff, Madrid’s players presented the Champions League trophy and the recently won UEFA Super Cup to their fans in their first home game of the season.
The club played the first three rounds on the road as it continues renovation work on Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Betis hadn’t lost at Madrid in five seasons, winning two and drawing three while not conceding a goal at the powerhouse.
Vinícius broke that odd scoring drought against the Seville-based side in the ninth minute when he sped onto a long ball from David Alaba that played him clear of Betis’ high backline.