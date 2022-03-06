Ravindra Jadeja's superb all-round show put India firmly on course for a big innings victory
Jadeja's five-wicket haul helped the hosts end Sri Lanka's first innings at 174 on the third day of the first Test here.
Virat Kohli's 100th Test and Rohit Sharma's first game as skipper is turning out to be Jadeja's match as his 5 for 41 in 13 overs had the islanders crashing in just 45 overs.
Niroshan Dickwella's (2) slog sweep off Jadeja was the most indiscreet as he top-edged it to Shreyas Iyer at square leg.
Jadeja has had his 20th five-wicket haul in Test cricket and there are no marks for guessing who the player of the match will be when India complete the formalities.
Jadeja also scored 175.*
Ashwin (2/49) and Mohammed Shami (1/27) also got their names on the wickets column with the islanders not even looking like being in the context.