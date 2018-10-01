Ravindra Jadeja could miss World Cup; spotlight on Axar Patel

Ravindra Jadeja is all but out of the T20 World Cup, starting next month in Australia, after sustaining a knee injury which might require surgery to cure.
Axar Patel is Jadeja’s replacement at the ongoing Asia Cup and could well be on board the flight to Australia in October.
“We are taking a second opinion. It’s (Jadeja’s injury) not looking good at the moment and there are chances of him missing the T20 World Cup,” a top BCCI official told The Sunday Express on Saturday.
Axar was one of the stand-bys, who has been drafted in as a replacement. Meanwhile, Jadeja would check in at the National Cricket Academy, where the medical team would assess him before deciding the future course of action. J