Rassie Van der Dussen’s unassuming yet effective batting has taken him a long way

His timing was awry, the placement off-kilter, and as the required run rate got steeper, Pant’s playful instruction to Khan rang true. At the other end, though, there was Miller, in crushing touch.
Van der Dussen had just crawled to 29 off 30; a rate that even in the 50-over game is considered unsatisfactory. But Pant’s quip/banter/genuine tactic didn’t age well; in the next 15 balls, he plundered 45 runs.
As if, in the twitch of a second, he transformed from an Everyman to a Superman, though sweating incessantly in the Kotla heat, each stroke leaving its strain on his face and limbs.
But that perception of anonymity sums up van der Dussen’s career. He’s the fastest to 1,000 runs in ODIs, boasts an average of 71 in the 50-overs version, has rattled out his 1,008 T20I runs at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 132.
Yet, the name van der Dussen strikes no fear in the mind of bowlers or captains, or awe in the eyes of spectators or commentators. To the extent that when he often introduces himself back home, he’s promptly asked if he indeed was the former Springbok rugby coach and player Rassie Erasmus.