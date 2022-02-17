Ranji Trophy: Those looking forward to a return of the red ball

In the 2018-19 Ranji season, Mandeep Singh amassed 602 runs at an average of 54.72. Next season, 696 runs came at 69.60. But these numbers will not tell anyone that the 90 against Delhi was on an underprepared pitch in the Capital during the 2018-19 season or the brisk 89 against Kerala came on a green-top Mohali wicket against the trio of Sandeep Warrier, Basil Thampi and MD Nidheesh.