Ranji Trophy: Those looking forward to a return of the red ball
Edhen Apple Tom was surprised when he was included in Kerala’s Ranji Trophy squad. The 17-year-old was not in the preliminary squad but would impress coach Tinu Yohannan with his pace as a net bowler for the team.
Prashant Solanki recalls the day he got a call from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) asking whether he would be available as a net bowler for the franchise in the UAE during IPL 2021. A few months later, CSK would bid Rs 1.2 crore for the 21-year-old Mumbai leg-spinner in the IPL auction.
Saurabh Kumar was once spotted by Bishan Singh Bedi, who took the budding left-arm spinner under his wing, and Saurabh’s journey began to take shape. He played for Uttar Pradesh in junior cricket but getting into the Ranji Trophy squad was tough. The state team had no place for him, so he played a season (2014-15) for Services before moving back to his home state.
Nishant Sindhu’s unbeaten 50 against England in the U-19 World Cup final showed his big-match temperament. The 17-year-old all-rounder from Haryana picked up six wickets and scored 140 runs in that tournament. But what stood out was his sharp acumen and composure while leading his country in two games following a Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camp.
Last Indian Premier League season, Umran Malik was the lone bright spark for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The strapping pacer from Jammu’s Gujjar Nagar was fast and often furious, battering the toes as well as bruising the helmets of batsmen, hurrying them with pace and harassing them with bounce.
Few cricketers would have felt as gutted as Arzan Nagwaswalla when there was no Ranji Trophy last season due to the pandemic. His red-ball graph was tracing an upward trajectory when it struck. In two seasons alone, he had bagged 67 wickets in 18 games, of which 41 came in 2019-20, at a strike rate of 39.4.
At the age of 32, slowly, Jayant is again back in the national reckoning; he has bagged a lucrative IPL contract with Gujarat Titans snapping him up for Rs 1.7 crore.
In the 2018-19 Ranji season, Mandeep Singh amassed 602 runs at an average of 54.72. Next season, 696 runs came at 69.60. But these numbers will not tell anyone that the 90 against Delhi was on an underprepared pitch in the Capital during the 2018-19 season or the brisk 89 against Kerala came on a green-top Mohali wicket against the trio of Sandeep Warrier, Basil Thampi and MD Nidheesh.
At the Ranji Trophy level, Vishnu has shown he can adapt his game to the longer form, as proved by a 193 against Madhya Pradesh in 2018, his lone first-class century till date.