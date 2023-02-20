Saurashtra claimed their second Ranji Trophy title on Sunday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata
Images: PTI
Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat returned a match haul of nine wickets, including 6/85 in the second innings
Earlier, the Bengal duo of skipper Manoj Tiwary and Anustup Majumdar slammed valiant half-centuries but the home side were let down by their top-order batters
Having given away a big first innings lead of 230 runs, Bengal, who were overnight 169/4 in their second innings, folded for 241
Saurashtra lost their opening batter Jay Gohil but eventually went past the target, reaching 14 for 1 in 2.4 overs
Saurashtra’s earlier triumph was in 2019-20 season when they defeated Bengal on the basis of first innings lead
A Ranji Trophy title eluded Bengal yet again. They last won it in 1998-90 when they defeated a star-studded Delhi at the same Eden Gardens
