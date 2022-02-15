Ramesh Kumar is picked by KKR for Rs 20 lakh at the IPL auction on Sunday
Ramesh Kumar is a tennis-ball legend in Punjab and is a sensation on YouTube
Ramesh is known as Narine Jalalabadiya becasue of his skill to conjure up different balls with same action
After being picked by KKR in the IPL auction, Ramesh alongwith his brothers went to the Golden Temple in Amritsar
Ramesh Kumar's father repairs footwear, while his mother is a bangle seller
Representing Minerva in JP Atray Cricket Tournament and Ramesh bagged 12 wickets in 3 matches
Playing for Kapurthala in Punjab’s inter-district tournament, Ramesh twinkled out 12 wickets in 4 matches
Cricket is not my passion. It is my occupation, says KKR's new mystery spinner Ramesh Kumar