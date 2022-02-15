https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-video-0.1.js Ramesh Kumar, KKR’s new mystery spinner | The Indian Express

Ramesh Kumar is picked by KKR for Rs 20 lakh at the IPL auction on Sunday

Ramesh Kumar is a tennis-ball legend in Punjab and is a sensation on YouTube

Ramesh is known as Narine Jalalabadiya becasue of his skill to conjure up different balls with same action

After being picked by KKR in the IPL auction, Ramesh alongwith his brothers went to the Golden Temple in Amritsar

Ramesh Kumar's father repairs footwear, while his mother is a bangle seller

Representing Minerva in JP Atray Cricket Tournament and Ramesh bagged 12 wickets in 3 matches

Playing for Kapurthala in Punjab’s inter-district tournament, Ramesh twinkled out 12 wickets in 4 matches

Cricket is not my passion. It is my occupation, says KKR's new mystery spinner Ramesh Kumar