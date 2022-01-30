Rafael Nadal wins 21st Grand Slam title
Rafael Nadal got to 21 first, breaking the men’s record for most Grand Slam singles titles
He came back from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in an almost 5 1/2-hour Australian Open final.
The 35-year-old Spaniard now has one more major title than Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, his long-time rivals in the so-called Big Three.
“Good evening. No, good morning!” Nadal, looking at his watch, told the crowd at Rod Laver Arena when he finally got up for his acceptance speech at 1:30 a.m.
For now, in terms of men’s major titles at least, Nadal is the Greatest Of All Time.
Nadal said it had been “one of the most emotional matches in my tennis career,” and he praised Medvedev for the part he played in the 5-hour, 24-minute final.
He’s is the first Australian Open champion to come back to win after dropping the first two sets of the final since Roy Emerson in 1965.