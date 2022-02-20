Premier League: Title race is back on after Harry Kane sinks Manchester City
The Premier League title race really is back on. And it’s all because of Harry Kane. The striker Manchester City wanted to sign in the offseason last year consigned the leaders to their first league loss in nearly four months by scoring twice for Tottenham in a dramatic 3-2 win on Saturday.
His second — the winning goal — came in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Kane celebrating scoring goals at Etihad Stadium was something City fans thought they’d enjoy seeing this season.
Liverpool trimmed the gap to six on Saturday courtesy of a come-from-behind 3-1 victory over Norwich and is also at home to Leeds in four days’ time.
Chelsea played its first league game in nearly a month — and as the newly crowned world champions of club football.
And manager Thomas Tuchel said his players were still feeling the effects of their exertions at last week’s Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi in the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, secured by Hakim Ziyech’s 89th-minute volley.
Arsenal eased to a 2-1 win at Emirates Stadium thanks to goal by Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka, with Brentford’s consolation coming from virtually the last kick of the game from Christian Norgaard.