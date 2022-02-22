Chennai's Praggnanandhaa is India's new hope in Chess
The teenager defeated World No.1 Magnus Carlsen on Monday
He’s just 3rd Indian, after Viswanathan Anand and P Harikrishna, to defeat Carlsen
Praggnanandha became the second youngest Grandmaster in the world 4 years ago
Praggnanandhaa’s resurgence is also a timely fillip for the game’s profile in the country
Praggnanandhaa toppled World No 1 Magnus Carlsen in 39 moves and with black pieces
India’s teen prodigy registered consecutive win after defeating Magnus Carlsen
Praggnanandhaa has broken into the 2600 Elo pointing ceiling, a rarefied space in chess