Chennai's Praggnanandhaa is India's new hope in Chess

The teenager defeated World No.1 Magnus Carlsen on Monday

He’s just 3rd Indian, after Viswanathan Anand and P Harikrishna, to defeat Carlsen

Praggnanandha became the second youngest Grandmaster in the world 4 years ago

Praggnanandhaa’s resurgence is also a timely fillip for the game’s profile in the country

Praggnanandhaa toppled World No 1 Magnus  Carlsen in 39 moves and with black pieces

India’s teen prodigy registered consecutive win after defeating Magnus Carlsen

Praggnanandhaa has broken into the 2600 Elo pointing ceiling, a rarefied space in chess