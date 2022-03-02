Players, fans and teams have not been shy about letting their support for Ukraine
The war has placed many of Ukraine's athletes directly in harm's way. It has drawn global condemnation for Russia and Belarus, and iced out most of those countries' skiers, skaters, soccer players and more from international competitions.
With Ukraine in peril, players of all nationalities have draped themselves in the country's yellow-and-blue flag, donned shirts with the words ``Stop War,'' and played in stadiums where scoreboards have posted messages condemning the war and signaling solidarity with Ukraine.
Russia's Ilia Burov hugged Ukraine's Oleksandr Abramenko after both won freestyle skiing medals at the Olympics.
Pep Guardiola said it had been a difficult time for Ukraine's Oleksandr Zinchenko following Russia's invasion of his country but playing football was the best thing for the 25-year-old defender.
A tearful Zinchenko was an unused substitute in City's 1-0 Premier League victory over Everton last weekend but returned to captain the team in Tuesday's 2-0 FA Cup win at Peterborough.
Multiple World heavyweight title holder Vitali Klitschko, now Mayor of the Ukrainian capital Kiev, told British breakfast show Good Morning Britain on March 25 that: “I don’t have another choice, I have to do that. I’ll be fighting.”
Russian World No. 6 Andrey Rublev imprinted “No War Please” on a TV camera lens with a marker moments after his semi-final win over Hubert Hurkacz at the Dubai Duty Free tennis championships.