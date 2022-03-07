Pak captain Bismah's daughter wins hearts after India Pakistan World Cup match
Before the match against India, Bizmah told Cricbuzz about the difficulty of balancing a new-born with career.
A video of the Indian cricketers playing with Fatima also went viral on social media as Bismah carried Fatima in her arms at the stadium
“A child needs the mother. If I had to continue my career, the question would have been – where would my kid go? And if I’m on the field, who will take care of the kid?"
"Hiring a nanny and taking her along everywhere is expensive, and as women cricketers, we don’t earn as much to afford such luxuries."
"Our contracts help us survive and make a living, but without a parental policy, it would’ve become difficult to continue playing with a child around.”
“With a kid around, it’s a different energy in the team, everyone feels relaxed. When you’re too focussed on one thing, it builds pressure on you. When you’re around a kid, all your unnecessary worries disappear.”
In the match, Pakistan lost to India by 107 runs