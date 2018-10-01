Paddy Upton, mental conditioning coach during India’s triumph at 2011 world-cup, to work with Indian team again

BCCI has roped in Paddy Upton as the Indian team’s mental conditioning coach, this paper has learnt. Upton, 53, will start working immediately, from the upcoming five-match T20I series against the West Indies that commences in Tarouba from Friday.
The mental conditioning expert has already reached the Caribbean to join the team and his contract will run until the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November.
“Rahul Dravid (Indian team head coach) proposed his name to the BCCI and accordingly, Upton has been added to the support staff to help the team prepare for the T20 World Cup,” a top BCCI official told The Indian Express.
Following the launch of The Barefoot Coach, a book by Upton, the latter was effusive in Dravid’s praise, as he posted on Twitter: “Rahul Dravid played an integral part in my coaching journey, since first working with him back in 1995! I’ve since learned loads from him, about cricket and life – the best of which is shared in my book, The Barefoot Coach. Thanks RSD”.
The admiration is mutual, attested by Dravid’s words in Upton’s book: “Paddy is a thought-leader. He brings a unique approach and relevant approach to cricket and life.”