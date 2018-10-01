Paavo Nurmi Games: On return, Neeraj Chopra breaks national record

On his much-anticipated return to international competition, in Turku on Tuesday, Chopra let out a similar cry as the javelin pierced through the sunny sky of the Finnish city that’s considered the spiritual home of javelin throw. And just like his throw in Tokyo, he lifted both his arms to celebrate.
Chopra, whose first throw travelled a distance of 86.92m, could not manage a legal throw in his third, fourth and fifth attempts before finishing off with a throw of 85.85m.
Chopra’s 89.30 metres on Tuesday was the fifth best throw by an athlete this year. For months after the Tokyo Olympics, the 24-year-old was away from the sport attending felicitation functions, shooting commercials and gracing talk shows before he could return to the place where he’s most comfortable: the athletics ground. He returned to the basics only in November, when he travelled to the Chula Vista training centre in the USA.
Chopra reduced up to 14kg to get back to competitive shape and has been away from India since the start of the year to prepare for competition.