The Olympic Stadium is lit prior to the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
Performers get ready for the pre-show during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics
Performers dance in the pre-show during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics
The opening ceremony began just after the arrival of Chinese President Xi
Spectators watch the the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics
With lights and a countdown in fireworks, Beijing became the first city to host both winter and summer Games
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics
The opening ceremony is always a chance for the host country to showcase its culture and flaunt its best side