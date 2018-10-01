Energy, Speed, Goals: If Klopp unlocks his potential, Darwin Nunez can provide cutting edge to Liverpool’s frontline
After a dominant away display in the first leg of the UCL QFs, Liverpool’s progress was not hampered by a 3-3 draw at Anfield, as they prevailed 6-4 on aggregate.
Despite the team from Merseyside boasting several superstars, it was Benfica striker Darwin Nunez who took home most of the plaudits.
Nunez kept Liverpool’s defenders busy, scoring two of Benfica’s four goals over the two legs.
His movement was dizzying and dangerous; his ability to find space in the box was something Jurgen Klopp’s well-drilled Liverpool forward line would be proud of.
So, it comes as no surprise that three months after the tie, Liverpool have bet big on Nunez. The 22-year-old has been signed for 64 million pounds, which could rise to a club record of 85 million.
Liverpool fended off interest from other major European clubs – Manchester United were also said to be keen on the Uruguayan.
Pressure comes with the expensive and high-profile move, but in the past, Nunez has not allowed it to affect his performances.