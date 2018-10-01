Not seeing dad before he died because I was playing IPL made me hate cricket: Ben Stokes
England Test team skipper Ben Stokes has opened up about his mental health and panic attacks.
The all-rounder revealed he was still on anxiety medication after returning from a six-month break to focus on his wellbeing.
Stokes took a rest from the game last year to focus on his mental health as he was suffering from a series of panic attacks following the loss of his father to brain cancer almost two years ago.
He announced in July he would retire from one-day cricket citing the “unsustainable” rigour of playing all three formats of the game.
Stokes said he felt deep resentment towards cricket when he took the break because he had been unable to visit his dying father as much as he wanted.
“The last time I saw Dad was leaving New Zealand to go to the Indian Premier League – that was dictated by cricket. He wanted me to go, he really loved me playing for Rajasthan Royals and the people there. But it made me hate cricket, I thought it was the reason I didn’t see my dad before he died. I should have opened up about it sooner – I just thought ‘cricket, cricket, cricket. It’s not a regret … but I’d do things differently,” Stokes said.