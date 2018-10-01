No ball controversy: Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur fined; Pravin Amre suspended for a match
Rajasthan Royal’s 15-run win over Delhi Capitals on Friday was overshadowed by farcical protests over an umpiring decision in the final over.
Delhi needed 36 off the final over and their hopes of an unlikely victory was fanned when Rovman Powell clobbered fellow West Indies cricketer Obed McCoy for three consecutive sixes off the first three deliveries.
The Delhi dugout appeared upset that the on-field officials did not seek help from the television umpire to check the height of the delivery with captain Rishabh Pant seen waving to his two batters to leave the field.
The batters started walking towards their dugout but relented after being spoken to by the umpires. However, chaos ensued when Pant sent assistant coach Pravin Amre on to the field to talk to the officials.
“Yes, disappointed, but can’t do much about it. Everyone was frustrated because it was not even close, so I thought it was only a no ball. Everyone in the ground saw that,” Pant said at the post-match presentation.