New Zealand thump South Africa by an innings and 276 runs
New Zealand needed only an extended session to complete an innings and 276-run win over South Africa in the first Test on Saturday, its first test victory over the Proteas in 18 years.
Tim Southee took 5-35 as New Zealand bowled out South Africa for 111 in its second innings after only 32 overs on the third day at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
South Africa started the day at 34-3, trailing New Zealand by 353 runs after making only 95 in its first innings.
New Zealand batted once and made 482 with Henry Nicholls making 105 and Tom Blundell 96.
Matt Henry was man of the match for his 7-23 in South Africa’s first innings and his 58, batting at No. 11.
The win also improved New Zealand’s standing in the World Test Championship as it defends the inaugural title. It came into the match in sixth place after its shared series with Bangladesh last month.
The second test begins at Hagley Oval next Friday.