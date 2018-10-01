New Zealand batter Ross Taylor makes racism claim in new book

Recently retired test batsman Ross Taylor says in an autobiography released Thursday that he experienced racism during his 16-year career in New Zealand cricket.
Taylor, who is of Samoan heritage, describes racist locker room “banter” and casually racist comments from some New Zealand team officials.
The 38-year-old Taylor said many people assumed he was of Maori or Indian heritage because Pacific Island representation in New Zealand cricket is so rare. He said locker room banter sometimes was racist and hurtful but he was concerned that raising the issue might make the situation worse.
“In all probability a (white New Zealander) listening to those sorts of comments would think Oh, that’s okay, it’s just a bit of banter,’” Taylor said.