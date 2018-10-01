Neeraj Chopra’s Diamond League tilt faces Czech challenge

When Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch began throwing javelins as a teenager, his training partner was Barbora Spotakova, the women’s world record holder.
When Spotakova changed coaches from Rudolf Cerny to the legendary Jan Zelezny, the men’s world record holder, Vadlejch too made the switch. Vadlejch has picked the right mentors from an early age.
Zelezny, the coach of the Czech Republic team, was at the Olympic Games when two of his trainees Vadlech and Vitezslav Vesely finished on the podium while Neeraj Chopra won the gold.
Germany’s Johannes Vetter, the in-form thrower going into the competition, failed to qualify for the final and India’s first gold in track and field pushed the Czech 2-3 finish to the background.
At the World Championships in August, Vadlejch missed out on silver by just four centimetres behind Chopra. He was in second place with 88.09 metres till Chopra edged past him with 88.13 metres in his fourth attempt.
The storyline in the build-up to the final in Eugene was about the showdown between the Olympic champion and world champion Anderson Peters. The three 90-plus throws by Peters and him defending the world title took the spotlight away from Vadlejch.