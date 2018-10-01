Neeraj Chopra returns to action with Diamond League title

Olympic champion and World Championships silver medallist Neeraj Chopra returned to competition in style by winning the Lausanne Diamond League.
He also sealed his spot in the Diamond League final to be held in Zurich in the first week of September. Friday was the first time Chopra finished first in a Diamond League event and he will now get a chance to be a Diamond League champion in the javelin throw.
Chopra’s first attempt of 89.09 metres, his third-best throw ever, earned him 8 points for finishing first. In total, Chopra – who participated in two Diamond Leagues (four events had the javelin throw) – stayed in fourth place with 15 points. The top six athletes qualify for the final.
Chopra has been targeting the 90-metre mark and it could be just a matter of time before he achieves the target. The final in Zurich will provide him one last opportunity this year after which he will likely end his season.
Chopra had skipped the Commonwealth Games after suffering a groin strain in his fourth throw at the World Championships.
But his opening throw in Lausanne showed that he was close to his best on return. Chopra’s national record stands at 89.94 metres which he registered at the Stockholm Diamond League. The Diamond League events have no medals and athletes are given points based on where they finish.