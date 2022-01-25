Rafa Nadal drew within two wins of a record 21st Grand Slam titles q-f match
The warrior Spaniard found another gear in the decider to prevail 6-3 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-3 against shapalov.
."I was completely destroyed after that," Nadal said on-court after the match
Nadal narrowly avoided a repeat of last year's quarter-final when he was sent packing by Tsitsipas
2 months ago, Nadal wondered whether his career was finished but now he will face Berrettini in semis.
"It's amazing, honestly, to be in the semi-finals," said Nadal after the win
Nadal also marshalled his resources off court with a medical time-out