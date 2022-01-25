https://cdn.ampproject.org/v0.jshttps://cdn.ampproject.org/v0/amp-story-1.0.js Clincal Nadal sails into Aus Open Semis | The Indian Express

Rafa Nadal drew within two wins of a record 21st Grand Slam titles q-f match

The warrior Spaniard found another gear in the decider to prevail 6-3 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-3 against shapalov.

."I was completely destroyed after that," Nadal said on-court after the match

Nadal narrowly avoided a repeat of last year's quarter-final when he was sent packing by Tsitsipas

2 months ago, Nadal wondered whether his career was finished but now he will face Berrettini in semis.

"It's amazing, honestly, to be in the semi-finals," said Nadal after the win 

Nadal also marshalled his resources off court with a medical time-out