My daughter saw the car for the first time, will take her for a spin in it: Ravi Shastri on restored Champion of Champions Audi car

As a recall factor, more than most things I have done in my life, this car stands at the top. The six sixes had a recall value but this is the biggest in my career. The circumstances aligned: The timing of one-day cricket, day-and-night matches coming in from Australia, Channel 9 coming into India for the first time, 1983 was all whites, this was colour clothing and that pristine telecast
Years later, I remember I was in Frankfurt in Germany on a holiday, having a nice pint of typical German beer. A big, tall Pathan walked across, obviously from North-Western frontier of Pakistan or Afghanistan. He recognised me and the first thing he asked me was, “Oh Shastri Ji, voh Gaddi ki ki haal chaal!” (How is the car?). I said ‘bikul teek-taak!” (It is fine). That’s the kind of reach it has.
Initially, my father also would occasionally take it out for drives to the races on Sundays with his friends. He was a doctor, a most selfless one, who till two days before he died, was in his two clinics at Mahim and Dharavi. If you go to those places, even if they don’t know me; they will know Dr. Shastri. He was my buddy, my hero, the man who taught me how to live life on my terms.
The best thing about this is that my daughter saw the car for the first time ever in her life. She sat in it for the first time. In the days to come, I shall take her for a spin in it. In some sense, the circle of life would be complete.