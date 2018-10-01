Dhoni's 2nd stint as CSK captain starts with a win
Jadeja relinquished CSK captaincy, handing it back to Dhoni
Dhoni has always been active in offering advice to bowlers from behind the stumps
The four-time champions are languishing at eighth in the table
Dhoni had given up the CSK captaincy before the start of this year’s IPL
Dhoni has taken over in the ‘larger interest’ of the team: CSK
Jadeja may soon come around to the idea that he is better off without the captaincy
CSK defeated SRH by 13 runs