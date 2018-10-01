Dhoni's 2nd stint as CSK captain starts with a win

Jadeja relinquished CSK captaincy, handing it back to Dhoni

Dhoni has always been active in offering advice to bowlers from behind the stumps

The four-time champions are languishing at eighth in the table

Dhoni had given up the CSK captaincy before the start of this year’s IPL

Dhoni has taken over in the ‘larger interest’ of the team: CSK

Jadeja may soon come around to the idea that he is better off without the captaincy

CSK defeated SRH by 13 runs